Pro14: Southern Kings v Dragons (Fri)

Jarryd Sage played for Golden Lions before joining Southern Kings

Pro14: Southern Kings v Dragons Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Friday, 2 March Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Former Southern Kings player Jarryd Sage hopes to prove a point when he returns to face them with Dragons in the Pro14 on Friday.

The Welsh-qualified 22-year-old joined Dragons from the South African team in November, 2017.

"I didn't play much at the Kings so want to go back there and almost show them what they lost," said Sage.

"Playing against an old team always gives you a bit of extra motivation to prove yourself."

The centre is one of six Dragons changes, including former South Africa full-back Zane Kirchner switching from centre to 15.

Ashton Hewitt is back on the wing while another South African, Sarel Pretorius returns at full-back.

In the pack Dragons boss Bernard Jackman has recalled flankers Harri Keddie and Ollie Griffiths following their 25-12 defeat by Edinburgh.

Sage added: "It's a different experience and environment for us, but I don't think that my advice will really be needed.

"We've just got to go out there and work on the performance from last week.

"The Kings are going to target this game because they haven't won yet.

"It will be a tough fight but we've just got to do what is needed for the win."

Dragons are sixth in Conference B with only winless Kings below them.

However, 13 points separate the Welsh team from their hosts.

Southern Kings: TBC

Dragons: Zane Kirchner; Ashton Hewitt, Jarryd Sage, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser; Dorian Jones, Sarel Pretorius; Sam Hobbs, Liam Belcher, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Rynard Landman, Harri Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, Lewis Evans (capt)

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Gerard Ellis, Lloyd Fairbrother, Max Williams, James Benjamin, Dan Babos, Connor Edwards, Rio Dyer.