BBC Sport - Billy Vunipola: England number eight on what was said at Buckingham Palace

I'm cool with Queen 'fat-shaming' me - Billy Vunipola

Billy Vunipola says he is "cool" with comments made by the Queen about his weight.

Speaking to the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, the England number eight explained what the Queen said to him during a reception celebrating the achievements of the Commonwealth.

According to Billy, the Queen said: "I keep getting told rugby is different nowadays, it's faster and more powerful, I'm yet to be convinced."

Billy laughed the comments off, saying: "I probably need to lose some weight."

This clip is originally from the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Wednesday 28 February 2018.

Top videos

Video

I'm cool with Queen 'fat-shaming' me - Billy Vunipola

Video

Watch: Jones confronted outside train station

Video

Watch: Triple VAR drama in FA Cup replay

Video

VAR more confusing than helpful - Pochettino

Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games

Video

Some people want me to lose - Neville

Top Stories