Pro14: Cheetahs v Connacht (Sat)

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane missed last week's win over Benetton

Guinness Pro14 Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 17:35 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and report on the BBC sport website

Ultan Dillane and Pita Ahki have been called into the Connacht starting line-up for Saturday's Pro14 game against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Ahki will form a centre partnership with Eoin Griffin, while Dillane joins James Cannon in the second row.

Connacht secured their first away win of the Pro14 campaign last weekend when they defeated Benetton in Treviso.

The Cheetahs lie third in Conference A, 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Connacht after 16 rounds of fixtures.

With an extended squad of 25 players, Connacht travelled from Italy last Sunday on to Bloemfontein in South Africa where they have been training this week and acclimatising to soaring temperatures of up to 30 degrees.

Having previously coached in Super Rugby, Connacht head coach Kieran Keane has faced the Cheetahs on a number of occasions and is well aware of how difficult it is to beat the South African side on home soil.

"I think everyone is familiar with their style of play. They play some really exciting and attacking rugby," said Keane.

"They played like that when they came to the Sportsground and they were hard to beat. They are even harder to beat when they are playing at home and only one team has managed it since they joined the Pro14", said Keane.

"It's a massive challenge but one we are really relishing. We will be focusing on our game plan and what we can control and hopefully delivering a winning performance on Saturday", he added.

Connacht won 23-15 when the sides met in Galway earlier in the season.

The Cheetahs were edged out 27-26 by the Ospreys last week but left Wales with two bonus points.

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies; Craig Barry, Francois Venter (capt), Nico Lee, Luther Obi; Niel Marais, Zee Mkhabela; Ox Nche, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Johan Coetzee; Justin Basson, Reniel Hugo; Paul Schoeman, Henco Venter, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Jacques du Toit, Charles Marais, Tom Botha, Renier Bernardo, Oupa Mohoje, Tian Meyer, Fred Zeilinga, Sibhale Maxano.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Eoin Griffin, Pita Ahki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, James Cannon, Sean O'Brien, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Denis Coulson, Dominic Robertson McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, Eoghan Masterson, James Mitchell, Craig Ronaldson, Niyi Adeolokun.