Ex-Ulster players Ferris and Wallace say province's CEO Logan should quit

Stephen Ferris and Paddy Wallace call on Shane Logan to quit Ulster CEO role

Former Ulster players Stephen Ferris and Paddy Wallace have called on the province's chief executive Shane Logan to resign.

The duo made the comments after head coach Jono Gibbes shocked Ulster by announcing he would be stepping down for family reasons after this season.

"He [Logan] has to be accountable. It's time for change," Ferris told BBC Radio Ulster.

Wallace added: "It needs a new skipper at the helm. Shane has had his time."

Logan has been in the position since November 2009 and three months later said that he aimed to deliver Ulster to the "top of the pile in Ireland, Europe and indeed the world".

Ferris referred to Logan's comments from 2010 when he spoke to Radio Ulster's Evening Extra on Friday evening after Ulster Rugby's operations director Bryn Cunningham fulfilled media duties following the surprise announcement of Gibbes' impending departure.

"He has to come out and say this is why plan hasn't executed instead of Bryn [Cunningham] having to come out and answer every single question.

"To me the man in charge of this declining Ulster set-up needs to come out.

"It's time for change, we've seen changes with coaches and it hasn't worked out."

Former Ireland centre Wallace says Ulster's fortunes have deteriorated under Logan's leadership.

"He inherited a good team and good stadium and things were rosy.

"Shane wanted world domination and has to be accountable.

"He hasn't reached his targets. They need to bring in a new CEO, one with more experience within rugby circles."