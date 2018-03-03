Six Nations 2018: Gareth Anscombe wants Wales 10 jersey v Italy

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2018: Ireland win thriller against Wales in Dublin

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Gareth Anscombe is hoping to be given a Six Nations start in his favourite 10 position against Italy.

The Cardiff Blues outside-half came on as a replacement against Scotland and Ireland and started at full-back against England.

Anscombe hopes he can be handed the fly-half-role from the beginning on Sunday, 11 March in Cardiff.

"I'd love to put my hand up and have a crack," said Anscombe, whose contends Dan Biggar and Rhys Patchell.

Scarlets' Patchell started the first two Six Nations matches, the 34-7 win against Scotland and 12-6 defeat by England.

Biggar back against Ireland

Gareth Anscombe's Wales fly-half rival Dan Biggar takes a tackle from Ireland's Rob Kearney in the 2018 Six Nations

He was dropped from the squad that travelled for the 37-27 defeat in Dublin with Ospreys' Biggar returning from injury. Anscombe has finished all three games in the 10 role and coach Warren Gatland has suggested he will now makes changes.

New-Zealand born Anscombe has won 14 Wales caps with only six starts.

This includes just one start at 10, the 33-30 win over Japan in Cardiff in November 2016.

"Rhys and Dan have done good jobs," said Anscombe.

"I'd also like to think I can do a good job for the team. That's all I can ask for. Everyone has got their own roles and we talk about doing that for the team.

"As a 10 it's about first making sure you play in the right areas of the park and when you get down there, making good decisions and executing them.

"Whatever my role is within the team, I hope I can do a good job. I'd love to get a chance in the 10 jersey, but am equally as happy at playing at full-back or wherever I'm needed."

Rhys Patchell won the first of his seven Wales caps against Japan in 2013

'It was not nice to throw an intercept pass'

The 26-year-old experienced the lows of international rugby when Wales were chasing the game in Dublin in the final moments last time out.

As Wales chased an unlikely win, Anscombe's looping pass was intercepted by Irish wing Jacob Stockdale who sprinted away to score and deny Wales even a losing bonus point.

"It was not nice to throw an intercept pass," said Anscombe.

"There is always a risk and a reward with your decision-making as a 10.

"I didn't know it was going to be intercepted. I didn't see Stockdale coming up because it all happens so quickly.

"It's easy for things to get paused and for people to say 'why did he do that?'

"I probably threw it a little bit further than I was anticipating.

"I could see someone rush up out of the corner of my eye, but could also see [Wales centre] Hadleigh Parkes in a bit of space too.

"Fair play to Jacob - he made a good read, but it could have gone either way. If he'd had missed that, things could have opened up."