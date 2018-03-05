John Hardie: Scotland flanker recalled following three-month ban

John Hardie has recently returned to training with Edinburgh

John Hardie has been called into Scotland's Six Nations squad for the first time since serving a three-month ban for alleged cocaine use.

Flanker Hardie, 29, is one of 10 players added by Gregor Townsend before Saturday's meeting with Ireland.

Lock Richie Gray, wings Byron McGuigan and Lee Jones, centre Alex Dunbar and front-rows Fraser Brown, Darryl Marfo and Zander Fagerson return from injury.

Scrum-half George Horne receives a first senior call-up.

More to follow.

Revised squad

Forwards: John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, David Denton, Cornell du Preez, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Luke Hamilton, John Hardie, Scott Lawson, Darryl Marfo, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Tim Swinson, Ben Toolis, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson

Backs: Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Nick Grigg, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Pete Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Huw Jones, Lee Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour.