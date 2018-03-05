There have been reports that England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) have complained to World Rugby that Wales are poaching their players.

In turn, sources at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) have been quoted saying England are attempting to bring youngsters into their system by offering public school scholarships.

Scrum V's Ross Harries takes a look at whether there really is a talent swap across the border.

He speaks to Wales and British and Irish Lions back rower, Ross Moriarty who won the Junior World Championship with England U20s before opting for a red jersey.