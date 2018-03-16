Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain to stay at Ospreys on dual deal

Alun Wyn Jones made his debut for Wales in Argentina in 2006

Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is to stay at Ospreys after agreeing a new National Dual Contract (NDC) with the region and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The 32-year-old three-time British and Irish Lions tourist has been on a NDC deal since March 2015.

Jones has spent his entire senior career with Ospreys and is set to play his 117th Test for Wales against France in the 2018 Six Nations on Saturday.

The WRU pays 60% of NDC wages with a player's region funding the rest.

Jones said: "To be continuing my journey with the Ospreys is probably something I wouldn't have predicted at the start of my career, but having the opportunity to sign a new NDC at this point helps with the quality and quantity of the rugby that I play and hopefully will prolong my playing opportunities."

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips said: "Alun Wyn committing his future to the game here in Wales is another huge boost for Welsh Rugby."

Ospreys rugby general manager Dan Griffiths said: "We've worked hard to ensure we have him on board for the foreseeable future in the face of, understandably, considerable interest in his services."