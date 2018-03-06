Worcester Warriors: Sam Vesty and Simon Cross to leave at end of season

Sam Vesty played for Leicester and Bath and won two England caps before retiring in 2013

Sam Vesty and Simon Cross will leave their coaching roles with Worcester Warriors at the end of the season.

Vesty, 36, joined the club in 2013 and was promoted to his current role of backs coach two years later.

Cross, 37, also joined the club in 2013 and has worked as defence coach and more recently breakdown coach.

The pair's departure is part of a backroom restructure which will see Rory Duncan replace Carl Hogg as head coach next season.

Alan Solomons succeeded fellow South African Gary Gold as Warriors director of rugby on 31 December.

Vesty told the club website: "I have really loved my time at Worcester Warriors and I've enjoyed working with all the players and staff. I have learnt a lot."