BBC Sport - Highlights: Campbell College down Methody to reach Schools' Cup final

Highlights: Campbell down Methody to reach Schools' Cup final

Tries from Rex Tinsley and John McKee, as well as seven points from the boot of full back Conor Rankin, help Campbell College Belfast beat old rivals Methodist College 17-8 to reach the Schools' Cup final.

Methody's try came courtesy of hooker Daniel Humphreys.

The winners will face either holders RBAI or Royal School Armagh in the 19 March decider.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Campbell down Methody to reach Schools' Cup final

Video

I'm back and ready - Serena Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

We did not cross the ethical line - Wiggins

Video

Coaching & learning the piano - Mason on football retirement

Video

Was this Matic strike even better than his winner for Man Utd?

Video

Williams on 'heartbreaking' childbirth statistics

  • From the section Tennis
Video

A few strong words turned things around - Mourinho

Video

Palace deserved better than 'harsh' defeat - Hodgson

Top Stories