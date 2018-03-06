Ben Tapuai: Harlequins to sign Bath and Australia centre

Ben Tapuai has scored four tries in 40 appearances for Bath in all competitions

Harlequins will sign Australia centre Ben Tapuai from Premiership rivals Bath at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has won seven caps for the Wallabies, moved to The Rec in November 2016.

"He is an excellent decision maker, who will undoubtedly provide a different dimension to our attacking game," said Quins director of rugby John Kingston.

"We will also benefit from having an international quality player who will be available throughout the season."

Brisbane-born Tapuai, who made all of his international appearances between December 2011 and December 2012, played in Super Rugby for Western Force and Queensland Reds before his switch to Bath.

He has scored two tries in 27 Premiership appearances for the Blue, Black and Whites.

Quins have not disclosed the length of Tapuai's contract at the Twickenham Stoop.