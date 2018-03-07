Six Nations: Blair Kinghorn makes his first start for Scotland against Ireland

Blair Kinghorn made his debut off the bench in the win over England

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 10 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Edinburgh back Blair Kinghorn will make his first Scotland start in place of injured Lions winger Tommy Seymour when Gregor Townsend's side face Ireland in Dublin in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Seymour's failure to recover from a back injury led to the only change to the side that defeated England 25-13.

The 21-year-old made his debut as a replacement in the win over England.

Glasgow pair Lee Jones and Fraser Brown, who replaces the injured Scott Lawson, are named on the bench.

Winger Jones and hooker Brown have both recovered from head knocks.

The recovery from injury of a number of players - including Toulouse forward Richie Gray - and Edinburgh back-row John Hardie's return to the squad for the first time since a club suspension for alleged cocaine use, had increased competition for places.

But Townsend has rewarded the players who have recorded back-to-back wins over France and England as they prepare to face the unbeaten Six Nations leaders.

Townsend, said: "We were delighted with the result against England and backing up our win against France with an improved performance.

"The intent we showed in attack and defence in the first half was very encouraging and we continued to work hard in the second-half.

"The effort that went into denying England a second try in the closing minutes was great to see.

"Our players had prepared very well for the challenge of taking on England and there has been a similar focus and commitment this week at training.

"There are a few areas of our game that we are working to improve and we are aware that we will have to be better if we are to beat a very good Ireland side in Dublin."

Scotland team: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Huw Jones Glasgow Warriors), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russsell (Glasgow Warriors), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Gordon Reid (London Irish), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), John Barclay (Scarlets, captain), Hamish Watson Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), David Denton (Worcester Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors).