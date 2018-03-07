2018 Women's Six Nations: Ireland recalls for Moloney and Tyrrell

Tyrrell's try secured the bonus point for Ireland against Wales

Hannah Tyrrell and Clodhna Moloney have been recalled to the Ireland side for the Six Nations match against Scotland.

Tyrrell is rewarded for her try-scoring performance as a substitute during the bonus-point win over Wales as Claire McLaughlin drops out of the squad.

Moloney returns to the front-row in a direct swap with Ciara O'Connor while Ashleigh Baxter and Louise Galvin have been added to the replacements bench.

Ireland are in third place but are six points adrift of England and France.

Second row Aoife McDermott, who made her debut in the 35-12 defeat of Wales, retains her place in the Ireland pack but there is no place for Nichola Fryday, who was a late withdrawal from the team named to face the Welsh.

The inclusion of Sevens specialists Baxter and Galvin should give Ireland greater attacking edge on the bench with McLaughlin and Elaine Anthony the players to make way.

"We came away with a good win against Wales and there are some huge positives to come out of that," said coach Adam Griggs.

"We are in a good place going into the final two games.

"I've no doubt Scotland will be looking to push us hard on Sunday afternoon. If we replicate our last performance, get the small things right, I am confident we will have a successful outcome."

Ireland team (to play Scotland): K Flood; M Williams, K Fitzhenry, S Naoupu, H Tyrrell; N Briggs, A Hughes; L Peat, C Moloney, L Lyons; A McDermott, O Fitzsimons; C Griffin (capt), C Molloy, P Fitzpatrick.

Replacements: C O'Connor, L Feely, F Reidy, A Baxter, E McMahon, N Cronin, M Claffey, L Galvin.