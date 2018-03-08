Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland (Sat)

Blair Kinghorn usually plays at full-back for Edinburgh but will make his first Test start on the wing

2018 Six Nations Venue: Aviva Stadium Date: Saturday, 10th March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Lions tight-head Tadhg Furlong returns from a hamstring injury to the Ireland front row, meaning Andrew Porter drops to the bench.

Centre Chris Farrell is out with a knee injury and is replaced by Garry Ringrose, who has recovered from an ankle problem suffered in January.

Other changes see Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Jordan Larmour all recalled among the replacements.

Scotland wing Tommy Seymour is ruled out by a back injury and will be replaced by 21-year-old Blair Kinghorn, who will start his first Test.

He made his debut as a replacement in the win against England, and is the only change to the Scots' starting line-up.

Lee Jones and Fraser Brown return to the bench, with the latter replacing the injured Scott Lawson.

An Irish bonus-point victory would ensure them of the Six Nations title with one round still to play should England fail to secure a bonus-point win away to France in the second of Saturday's two matches.

Ireland: Kearney; Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best, Furlong, James Ryan, Toner, O'Mahony, Leavy, Stander.

Replacements: Cronin, McGrath, Porter, Henderson, Murphy, Marmion, Carbery, Larmour.

Scotland: Hogg; Kinghorn, H Jones, Horne, Maitland; Russell, Laidlaw; Reid, McInally, Berghan, Gilchrist, J Gray, Barclay, Watson, Wilson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, Swinson, Denton, Price, Grigg, L Jones.

View from both camps

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt on the fitness of Garry Ringrose: "There's always concerns about players for different reasons, and Garry's only had six games in this entire season.

"That's something you calculate in but sometimes you don't have the luxury of a plethora of options. Garry's been extraordinary when he has played for us, he's done a great job.

"He's a smart player, and hopefully he can get the balance between when he has to work hard and when he can get a breather back on the pitch.

"It's a needs-must situation, but it's a situation where we've got a lot of trust and faith in Garry."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We've had one-on-one meetings with everybody in the squad to talk about away games.

"We're all aware we've got a poor record in the Six Nations away from home, but some of these players have done very well away from home for Scotland - in recent times a win in Australia - and have done very well away from home with their clubs.

"People will say it's the same pitch, it's the same team, but the stats show you in this tournament it's tougher to win away from home.

"We've had one blip, we've had one experience where we didn't get it right in Cardiff. We've now got a second opportunity to make sure we make the most of it."

Match facts

Head-to-head

The Scots can record back-to-back wins against the Irish for the first time since a five-match winning streak between 1995 and 1999.

Scotland have only won one of their last 10 Test matches away to Ireland (all but one of those games were Six Nations matches), a 23-20 victory at Croke Park in March 2010.

Ireland

Ireland are chasing what would be their record 11th Test win in a row on Saturday

Victory would see Ireland win 11 consecutive Test matches for the first time.

Ireland have not lost at home in the Six Nations since a 2013 defeat to England, an unbeaten run of 13 games featuring 11 wins and two draws.

Nine tries in this year's Six Nations have come from possession that began with a turnover - and six of them have been scored by Ireland.

Scotland

Scotland could win three successive Six Nations games for the first time.

The last time the Scots were victorious in three consecutive Five Nations games was in 1996.

They have lost eight of their last nine away games in the Six Nations, with the exception a 36-20 win in Italy in 2016.

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand) & Luke Pearce (England)

TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)