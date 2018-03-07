George North: Wales would back Northampton wing's early return - Warren Gatland

George North came on as a replacement in February's loss to Ireland to win his 71st Wales cap

Head coach Warren Gatland says Wales would back George North if he decided to leave Northampton Saints early.

North, 25, missed Saints' defeat by Sale, with boss Alan Gaffney suggesting he did not want to feature.

Wales say North was injured during the Six Nations defeat in Ireland, but is fit to play against Italy on Sunday.

"The message I've said to George is if he wants to come home quicker than next season then we'll look after him," said Gatland.

After joining Saints from Welsh region Scarlets in 2013, North will return to Wales from next season after signing a national dual contract (NDC) in November.

If he is also involved in Wales' final Six Nations match against France on 17 March, North is likely to be available for another five matches as a Saints player.

Asked if North will play for Saints again, Northampton's interim head coach Alan Dickens told BBC Radio Northampton: "That's a pretty direct question. That's a question I can't really answer.

"George is contracted to the club and when he comes back we'll need to talk."

Asked if he thought North would return to Wales sooner than planned, Gatland replied: "I don't know, I've just said we're here for him.

"Look, he's comfortable in our environment and we'll support him and the union will support him 100% whatever happens to him.

"He's just focused on getting on the field and starting on Saturday and then looking to get back to Northampton.

"I understand from Northampton's perspective and they're under their own pressure to get things back on track.

"I think he's given a huge amount of commitment to Northampton by leaving Wales in the first place to go up there and he's enjoyed his time up there.

"It's a great club and I know any conversations I've had with George he's always talked hugely positively about his time at Northampton and just how great the club's been and the fans have been."

However, Gatland refused to criticise Saints' coaching team for their comments about North in the past week.

"Coaches do their own things," he said. "I don't have any problem with that."