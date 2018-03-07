Robin Copeland: Number eight to leave Munster at end of this season

Robin Copeland (centre) earned one Ireland cap against Georgia in 2014

Munster have announced that number eight Robin Copeland will leave the province at the end of this season.

Copeland, 30, earned his sole Ireland cap against Georgia in 2014 a number of months after joining Munster from Cardiff Blues.

He was ruled out by a shoulder injury for much of 2015 but has been an impressive performer during his stint with the Irish province.

"We respect Robin's decision to move on," said coach Johann van Graan.

"A physical and versatile player, we know he will continue to be successful, and everyone at Munster wishes Robin all the best for the future."

Copeland, who can also play at flanker and in the second row, was man of the match in Munster's last game against Glasgow two weeks ago and his performances for the club include a starring role in the victory over the Maori All Blacks in November 2016.

While Copeland will leave Munster at the end of the season, utility forward Dave O'Callaghan and props Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker have agreed contract extensions.

Parker and O'Callaghan, who has recently returned from a long-term knee injury, have signed one-year deals which will keep them at Munster next season while Scott has agreed a two-year contract extension which means he will remain at the province until at least the summer of 2020.