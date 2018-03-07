BBC Sport - Highlights: Royal School Armagh stun holders RBAI in Schools' Cup semi-final

Highlights: Armagh stun RBAI in Schools' Cup semi-final

Royal School Armagh end RBAI's four-in-a-row hopes by earning a thrilling 26-22 win in the second Ulster Schools' Cup semi-final.

Armagh completed a dramatic win as RBAI crossed the line in injury-time but were held up.

The winning team's tries came courtesy of Matthew Reaney, captain Jack Treanor, Ryan O'Reilly and Nicholas Jennings, and they'll face Campbell College in the final on 19 March.

