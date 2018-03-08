Women's Six Nations: Keira Bevan and Jaz Joyce return for Wales v Italy

Wales face Italy at the Principality Stadium

Six Nations: Wales women v Italy women Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 11 March Kick-off: 11:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Scrum-half Keira Bevan and wing Jaz Joyce return for Wales against Italy in the Women's Six Nations championship.

Bevan is back after an ankle injury while Joyce has been involved in sevens preparations for next month's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Robyn Wilkins and Hannah Jones are also brought into the backline.

Wales beat Scotland 18-17 in Colwyn Bay in the tournament's opening round, before losing 52-0 to England and 35-12 to Ireland in Donnybrook.

They are currently fourth in the table, while winless Italy are bottom.

The match is being played at the Principality Stadium as part of a double-header with the men's match between Wales and Italy.

"We've shown enough glimpses of our potential, both in victory and defeat, to give us a lot of encouragement," said head coach Rowland Phillips.

"We've got a great platform now to show the Welsh public what women's rugby is all about, and in particular what Wales are about as a team. I hope we can do that on Sunday.

"It's a huge opportunity for us, and it's great that the WRU has given us this chance to play in the best stadium in the world.

"There's an incentive there in the venue alone, but our focus needs to be Italy and getting our game right."

Wales Women team to face Italy:

Hannah Jones (Scarlets); Jaz Joyce (Scarlets), Kerin Lake (Ospreys, Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Jess Kavanagh-Williams (RGC); Elinor Snowsill (Dragons), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Carys Philips (c) (Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Beth Lewis (Scarlets), Sioned Harries (Scarlets).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Meg York (Dragons), Natalia John (Ospreys), Nia Elen Davies (Scarlets), Jade Knight (Scarlets), Alecs Donovan (Ospreys), Lisa Neumann (Scarlets).