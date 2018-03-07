Sam Underhill: Bath and England flanker ruptures tendon in toe

Sam Underhill has won six Test caps for England

Bath and England flanker Sam Underhill will miss the rest of the Premiership season after rupturing a tendon in his big toe.

Underhill suffered the injury in a training session when an England team-mate stood on his foot.

The 21-year-old had featured off the bench in all three of England's Six Nations fixtures this year.

"He could be out anything from eight to 10 weeks," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He's essentially ruled out for the rest of the season."

Bath host Northampton Saints in the Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final at the Rec on Friday.