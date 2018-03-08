Pro14: Scarlets v Leinster (Friday)

Tom Varndell joined Scarlets this week on a short-term contract

Guinness Pro14 Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 9 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live updates on BBC Radio Wales, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app.

Tom Varndell is set to make his debut for second-placed Scarlets against leaders Leinster in Pro14 Conference B.

The England international is among the replacements with coach Wayne Pivac making three changes to the team that beat Ulster.

Ryan Conbeer replaces Corey Baldwin with Phil Price joining the front row and Will Boyde at number eight.

Seán O'Brien returns from injury to captain Leinster from the the back row alongside Josh Murphy and Jack Conan.

O'Brien has not played since December when he injured a hip in a match against Exeter Chiefs.

The match has been rearranged from Saturday, 3 March when Leinster were not able to travel because of bad weather.

"After this game is played and we get the internationals back, it's the run in in both competitions and it's a really exciting time," said Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac.

"Leinster have a lot of threats, we know that, and we're going to have to be on our game to get a result."

Scarlets: Tom Williams; Ioan Nicholas, Paul Asquith, Steff Hughes (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Dan Jones, Jonathan Evans; Phil Price, Ryan Elias, Werner Kruger, Steve Cummins, David Bulbring, Tadhg Beirne, Josh Macleod, Will Boyde

Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Rhys Fawcett, Simon Gardiner, Josh Helps, Lewis Rawlins, Declan Smith, Ioan Hughes, Tom Varndell

Leinster: Dave Kearney; Barry Daly, Rory O'Loughlin, Noel Reid, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Nick McCarthy; Ed Byrne, Bryan Byrne, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Seán O'Brien (capt), Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Adam Coyle, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Charlie Rock, Ciarán Frawley, Adam Byrne

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU).

Assistant referees: : Ben Whitehouse and Simon Rees (both WRU).

TMO: Neil Hennessey (WRU).

