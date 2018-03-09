Anglo-Welsh Cup: Bath 13-12 Northampton Saints

Heavy rain at The Rec left large areas of standing water on the pitch

Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final Bath (10) 13 Try: Douglas Con: Lewis Pens: Lewis 2 Northampton Saints (9) 12 Pens: Myler 4

Bath beat 14-man Northampton Saints in awful conditions at The Rec to reach the Anglo-Welsh Cup final.

Saints led 12-10 with 14 minutes left when England international Teimana Harrison was sent off for aiming a headbutt at Nathan Catt.

Josh Lewis, who converted Levi Douglas' first-half try, kicked the resulting penalty to secure Bath's spot in the final at Kingsholm on Sunday, 18 March.

Exeter Chiefs host Newcastle Falcons in the second semi-final on Sunday.

Heavy rain resulted in a contest littered with handling errors and it contained only one try, scored by Bath second row Douglas after the hosts' pressure had forced Saints to spill the ball near their own line.

Stephen Myler's four penalties had helped Northampton recover from 10-0 behind to lead, but the dismissal of Harrison - making his 100th appearance for Northampton - proved a pivotal moment.

Bath were the only team to qualify from the group stage with a 100% winning record, and victory in the final will give the Blue, Black and Whites their first trophy since winning the European Challenge Cup in 2008.

Bath captain Charlie Ewels told BBC Radio Bristol:

"This club hasn't won any silverware for 10 years now. We spoke at the start of the season and said that every competition we went into, our goal was to win it.

"To put ourselves in a final and put ourselves in a position to win that first bit of silverware for 10 years is exciting."

Northampton interim head coach Alan Dickens told BBC Radio Northampton:

"We talked this week about having to do it the hard way, and we certainly made it difficult in the closing 15 minutes with the red card.

"The players' attitude and commitment was there for all to see, and the stats show it was a very even game."

Bath: Homer; Atkins, Hurrell, Wilson, Vuna; Lewis, Cook; Obano, Charles, Lahiff, Douglas, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Bayliss, Phillips.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Catt, Thomas, Stooke, Grant, Fotuali'i, Brew, Banahan.

Northampton: Tuala; Tuitavake, Horne, Francis, Foden (capt); Myler, Reinach; Ma'afu, Marshall, Brookes, Ratuniyarawa, Ribbans, Gibson, Brussow, Harrison.

Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Paterson, Nutley, Groom, Stephenson, Pisi.

