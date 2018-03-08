Dan Tuohy: Ex-Ireland lock in short-term move to Stade Francais after Bristol exit

Dan Tuohy has won 11 caps for Ireland, the first of which came against New Zealand in 2010

Former Ulster and Ireland lock Dan Tuohy has signed a short-term deal with French Top 14 club Stade Francais after being released by Bristol.

Tuohy, 32, will remain with the Paris club until the end of the season as cover for injured lock Brandon Nansen.

English-born Tuohy won the last of his 11 Irish caps in the World Cup warm-up game against Scotland in August 2015.

He left Ulster to sign for his hometown club Bristol in 2016 but injury has affected his stint at the club.

Tuohy was loaned to Leicester last September but suffered a shoulder injury a month later which led to him to returning to Bristol.

The lock made eight appearances in his first season at Bristol but hasn't played for the club this year amid injury problems.

After confirming his departure from the club, Tuohy said that he wished Bristol "every success for the future and hope to see them promoted".

"I was born in Bristol and came back to the west country. It was great to return home and be close to family," added Tuohy.

Stade are in 12th position in the Top 14 after 19 rounds of fixtures.