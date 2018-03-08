Six Nations: Owen Watkin out to 'prove a point' against Italy

Watkin said "it's a bit surreal" to be playing Six Nations rugby

Ospreys centre Owen Watkin said he is out to "prove a point" when he makes his first Six Nations start against Italy on Sunday.

The 21-year-old's inclusion in the Wales side is one of 10 changes Warren Gatland has made after the 37-27 loss to Ireland.

Partnering Hadleigh Parkes, he said: "This is my opportunity to show what I can do.

"I will try to put my stamp on it this weekend."

Watkin is joined by fellow newcomers Scarlets flanker James Davies, who will win his first international cap, and Dragons hooker Elliot Dee who makes his start.

Watkin was involved in Autumn internationals, which he said helped his "development, confidence and experience".

Owen Watkins featured for Wales in the 2017 Autumn test series

"I benefited going back to the region having learnt from players like Scott Williams and Hadleigh Parkes," he said.

With the return of experienced internationals Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Falteau in the back row, Watkin hopes Wales can "put on a show" at the Principality Stadium.

"We've got rugby players who can throw the ball around like in sevens and play total rugby," he said.

He added Wales will be approaching opponents Italy as they would any team.

"We will have to break them. I don't think we can go into the game too loose. We have to keep our structure."