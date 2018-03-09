Rob Webber: Sale Sharks & England international hooker signs contract extension

Rob Webber has won 16 England caps, the most recent against Australia in 2015

England hooker Rob Webber has joined the list of Sale Sharks players to agree new contracts with the club.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Sharks from Bath in 2016, has agreed a new two-year deal at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"He's a great forward and really controls our scrum and lineout," said director of rugby Steve Diamond.

Sam James, Ross Harrison, Byron McGuigan, AJ MacGinty and Denny Solomona have also recently agreed new deals with the Premiership club.