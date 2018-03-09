When Chris Jones and Ugo Monye were having a lively debate about Ireland's Grand Slam hopes, there was only one man who could settle their discussion. Step forward, Brian O'Driscoll!

Chris and Ugo were discussing the differences between winning a Grand Slam and just the Six Nations title, with Ireland in mind.

O'Driscoll said: "None of them are thinking about another Championship, they're 100% thinking about the Grand Slam."

Asked whether winning only the title, without a slam, would be a disappointment, the former Ireland centre responded: "Yes it will be."

Listen to the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast