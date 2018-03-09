Six Nations 2018: Scotland 'must win away to prove O'Driscoll wrong' - Barclay

Ireland won 35-25 on Scotland's last visit, and are undefeated in their last 13 home Six Nations games

Six Nations 2018: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium Date: Saturday, 10 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Scotland. Live text commentary and report on the BBC website and app.

Scotland captain John Barclay says Brian O'Driscoll's description of his side as 'homers' is "not unfair" until they prove they can win away from home.

The Ireland legend says the Scots will not earn the respect awarded to real contenders until they rectify a record of six away Six Nations wins from 46.

"Our record would suggest that," said Barclay of O'Driscoll's comments.

"It would be nice to prove him wrong, but it certainly will not be our motivation to win."

Barclay highlighted Scotland's "good win in Australia in the summer" as evidence they can perform away from Murrayfield.

The 31-year-old was part of the last Scotland side to triumph in Dublin, at Croke Park in 2010, one of only two Scottish away wins in the championship apart from Rome.

"It's a hard place to go - we know how hard it's going to be," Barclay said. "Winning on the road is tricky, it's something we have spoken about.

"We are really looking forward to the challenge of what Saturday will bring."

Barclay says the opportunity to derail Ireland's Grand Slam bid is also a side issue as far as Scotland are concerned.

Joe Schmidt's side can set up the chance of a clean sweep against England at Twickenham a week on Saturday, 17 March, if they record an 11th successive Test victory - which would be a new Irish record.

"I've not heard an Irish player talk about it, but if you are in that position in week five [the final round of matches], hats off to you," Barclay said.

"There are always whisperings of a Grand Slam if you are unbeaten after week four, but it doesn't lend itself to be ammunition for us."

'We have stayed true to what we do - we haven't changed it'

Scotland could give themselves an outside chance of winning the title in Rome on the final day if they win in Dublin.

But regardless of Saturday's outcome, Barclay is pleased with the way his side have responded to a disastrous opening display in Cardiff.

"The start was far from ideal in Wales and we knew the criticisms we would get," he added.

"I said the very next day, and the very next week, we hadn't become a bad team overnight so it was great that we beat France.

"It probably wasn't the best game of rugby I don't think, and then obviously the England game was fantastic.

"We have stayed true to what we do - we haven't changed it. I think the difference has been the accuracy.

"We play an aggressive brand of rugby - we try to throw the ball around and play with tempo, but the difference between week one and now is the accuracy with which we have done it.

"The guys are buzzing, they know how exciting it is, the opportunity that we have. But also we are realistic and we understand how hard a challenge Ireland in Ireland is."