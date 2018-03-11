Ospreys sign Namibia back Klim on two-year deal

The Liberty Stadium opened in 2005

Ospreys have signed Namibian international back Lesley Klim on a two-year deal.

Klim made his international debut against Spain in June 2017 and has scored six tries in eight Tests.

Klim finished the last two seasons as top try scorer for Welwitschias in South Africa's Currie Cup before joining Doncaster on a short-term contract at the beginning of 2018.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and I can't wait to get started," said Klim.

The 23-year-old becomes the third confirmed new Ospreys signing for next season alongside Wales pair Aled Davies and Scott Williams who are joining from the Scarlets.

The Ospreys are losing Lions half-backs Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar to Toulon and Northampton, while Ashley Beck will link up with Worcester.