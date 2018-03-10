Six Nations: Ireland win 2018 title after England's defeat to France

Ireland have been crowned Six Nations champions with a match to spare after England's hopes of retaining the title ended with their 22-16 loss to France.

Ireland's earlier four-try 28-8 win over Scotland left England needing a bonus-point victory in Paris to keep their title hopes alive.

This is Ireland's third title in five years under head coach Joe Schmidt.

Ireland will complete the third Grand Slam in their history if they beat England at Twickenham next Saturday.

The Irish won their first Grand Slam in 1948 and also achieved the feat in 2009.

More to follow.