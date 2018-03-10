BBC Sport - 'History doesn't protect you from the future' - Schmidt

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt believes that England's unbeaten home record will be tested by Ireland when they travel to Twickenham next weekend in a bid to complete a Grand Slam.

"History doesn't protect you from the future," said Schmidt, who pointed out that Scotland threatened Ireland's own unbeaten run in Dublin.

Ireland won the Six Nations thanks to a win over the Scots and England's defeat by France in Paris.

