Women's Six Nations: France 18-17 England

Six Nations: France v England France: (10) 18 Tries: Tremouliere 2, Drouin; Pen: Tremouliere England: (7) 17 Tries: Dow, Cokayne; Cons: Daley-Mclean 2 Pen: McLean

England women's hopes of a second successive Six Nations title sustained a major blow as they lost to a last-minute try against France.

Both sides were unbeaten going into the match but Jessy Tremouliere's dramatic score inflicted England's first loss.

Abigail Dow's try had put England ahead after just eight minutes but France responded with Tremouliere and Caroline Drouin going over to lead at the break.

Amy Cokayne's try put England back in front but they failed to hold on.

France are now three points clear at the top of the table with one game to play and England will have to beat Ireland on the final day and hope France lose against Wales to retain the title.

Tremouliere finished with 13 of France's 18 points in a match which was played in front of 17,440 people in Grenoble, a Women's Six Nations record.

England started strongly with Dow's eighth try in five appearances but lost momentum when Rachael Burford was shown a yellow card for a late tackle.

After Burford's return, Tremouliere went over in the corner for her first try before Drouin put the hosts further in front, barging through the England defence on the brink of half-time.

Cokayne scored from a precision driving maul at a line-out but Tremouliere pegged England's lead back to one point with a penalty with 25 minutes left.

Katy Daley-Mclean restored the four-point advantage inside the final 10 minutes but Tremouliere's superb try in the corner in the 79th minute won the game.

Lock Tamara Taylor made her 115th England appearance, making her the country's second highest appearance maker, overtaking Jason Leonard.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Burford, Reed, Waterman; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Scott, Taylor, Cleall, Packer, Hunter,

Replacements: Davies, Clark, Lucas, Burnfield, Noel-Smith, Mattinson, Tuima, Pearce.

France: Tremouliere, Boujard, Neisen, Le Pezq, Banet, Drouin, Bourdon, Thomas, Sochat, Duval, N'Diaye, Forlani, Mayans, Hermet, Menager.

Replacements: Soloch, Arricastre, Carricaburu, Ferer, Lecat, Rivoalen, Boudaud, Menager.