Ulster Chief Executive Shane Logan says there is 'plenty to be done yet'

Shane Logan took up the role of Chief Executive of Ulster Rugby in November 2009

Ulster Chief Executive Shane Logan has defended his record and responded to calls for his resignation by saying that "there is plenty to be done yet".

Former players Stephen Ferris and Paddy Wallace recently told the BBC that they believed it was time for a change.

"If I didn't think we could continue to build on the foundations we have built and get through this storm then I would resign," said Logan.

"There is no doubt we are going through a pretty difficult and turbulent time."

"Nobody is happy with that and we are all working to get through the turbulence.

"In my experience all organisations hit tough times and it's how you deal with the tough times that is important."

Ex-Ireland internationals Ferris and Wallace made their comments earlier this month after head coach Jono Gibbes announced he would be stepping down for family reasons after this season.

"He [Logan] has to be accountable. It's time for change," Ferris told BBC Radio Ulster after news of the New Zealander's impending departure broke on 2 March.

Wallace added: "It needs a new skipper at the helm. Shane has had his time."

Paddy Wallace and Stephen Ferris enjoyed successful careers as Ulster and Ireland team-mates

Logan has been in position since November 2009 and has mounted a strong defence of his record at the helm over the subsequent almost eight and a half years.

"In that time we've been able to achieve a fair bit - a stadium which is the envy of rugby in Europe and one of the few clubs in Europe which is now debt free, we have cleared millions of debt.

"Our commercial revenues are right up towards the top end which allows us to invest and be competitive in the long term.

"In my eight years we have achieved 13 play-offs, having in the previous seven years having achieved none, including four European Cup quarter-final appearances.

"It's clear however that the team isn't doing anywhere near as well as we would expect - we have won just under 60% of our games this season and by our standards that's not enough."

More signings on the way

Logan argues that injuries have played a major part in the province's underperformance this campaign but indicates that new recruits are being sought.

"Up to half a dozen of our top players have been unavailable to us for various reasons and it would be very hard for any team where margins are so fine to cope without that.

"When you have those players missing, the competence and decision-making those players bring just isn't there and other players lose confidence and momentum.

"Jordi Murphy and Marty Moore are coming in and hopefully we will have a fully fit Marcell Coetzee and one or two, maybe more, signings to bolster the squad.

"The younger players we have had to blood slightly earlier than planned will also be a year wiser for the experience they have had.

"We need to work with the IRFU to make sure the five overseas players are in place to make the difference they previously did when we qualified for those four European Cup quarter-finals."

Paying tribute to Gibbes

The Ulster Chief Executive paid tribute to Gibbes for remaining in his role until the end of the season in the light of trying personal circumstances and explains that plans are underway to find a successor.

"The recent loss of Jono Gibbes is very difficult and unforeseen but he is remaining in his post until the end of the season when I think most others wouldn't.

"If people understood the nature of what he is having to go through regarding family circumstances he would clearly be forgiven for going immediately so it's fair play to Jono for sticking it out.

"At the moment we have our Operations Director Bryn Cunningham and David Nucifora going over all the coaches globally looking at our needs and they have a long list of 12-15 and among those there are maybe six to eight we might consider more favourably.

"Joe Schmidt is also having a say and we'll narrow that down to about three and the decision will be between ourselves and the IRFU.

"No professional organisation always gets it right but we try to put the odds heavily in our favour."