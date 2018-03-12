Aaron Wainwright 'delighted' with senior Dragons deal

Aaron Wainwright
Wainwright has received praise from Welsh selectors

Back row Aaron Wainwright has signed his first senior contract with Dragons.

The 20-year-old from Bassaleg made the move from football to rugby three years ago, and has impressed in his first season at the region.

"I'm delighted to be offered a senior contract," he said, "they have helped me develop massively in the time I've been with them."

Wainwright made his regional debut in the south Wales derby against Cardiff Blues.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Rugby union coverage

Featured