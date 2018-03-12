Six Nations: France captain Guilhem Guirado out for Wales clash

Guirado was injured in France's 22-16 victory over England

Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, March 17 Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

France captain Guilhem Guirado has been ruled out of the Six Nations match against Wales with a knee injury.

The Toulon hooker, who led his side to victory over England, will remain with the national team, but Jacques Brunel will name a new captain for the match in Cardiff.

Uncapped La Rochelle hooker Pierre Bourgarit has been called up.

So has Clermont's Arthur Iturria after an injury to lock Romain Taofifenua.

France squad:

Forwards

Mathieu Babillot (Castres Olympiqe, Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92), Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Français), Kelian Galletier (Montpellier), Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92), Guilhem Guirado (Toulon, captain), Arthur Iturria (ASM Clermont Auvergne), Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Adrien Pelissie (Union Bordeaux-Begles), Jefferson Poirot (Union Bordeaux-Begles), Dany Priso (La Rochelle), Rabah Slimani (ASM Clermont Auvergne), Marco Tauleigne (Union Bordeaux-Begles), Sebastien Vahaamahina (ASM Clermont Auvergne).

Backs

Mathieu Bastareuad (Toulon), Lionel Beauxis (Lyon), Hugo Bonneval (Toulon), Henry Chavancy (Racing 92), Baptistse Couilloud (Lyon), Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle), Benjamin Fall (Montpellier), Gael Fickou (Toulouse), Remy Grosso (ASM Clermont Auvergne), Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92), Geoffrey Palis (Castres) Baptiste Serin (Union Bordeaux-Begles), Francois Trinh-Duc (Toulon).