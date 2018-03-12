Neath sign former All Black and Scarlet centre Regan King

King enjoyed two successful spells with Scarlets

Former New Zealand and Scarlets centre Regan King has signed for Welsh Premiership side Neath.

The 37-year-old will start at The Gnoll in June, and as well as playing he will help develop some of the club's young talent.

Neath are currently bottom of the league, without a win this season.

"We are really pleased to be bringing on board someone of Regan's quality and experience," said Neath chief executive Mike Cuddy.

King made 182 appearances for Scarlets between 2005-2011 and 2014-2016, between which he played for Clermont in France.

King made his only All Blacks Test appearance against Wales at the Millennium Stadium in 2002

He left Scarlets to join Jersey Reds and has most recently been playing for Mid Canterbury in New Zealand.

"He will be nothing but positive for the club," said Cuddy, who was managing director of Ospreys when a number of All Blacks arrived at the club, including Justin Marshall, Marty Holah, Filo Tiatia and Jerry Collins.

"We are talking about one of the most skilful players regional rugby has seen.

"He is a player whose passing can open any defence and our younger players will relish working alongside him."