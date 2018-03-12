Pro14: Connacht to sign Robin Copeland from Munster

Copeland spent two seasons with the Cardiff Blues before signing with Munster in 2014

Connacht have secured the services of versatile forward Robin Copeland from Munster on a two year contract.

The Irish international will make the move to Galway, where he will help fill the gap left by the pending retirement of Connacht captain John Muldoon.

He has won over 60 caps for Munster since joining from Cardiff Blues.

"I have been really impressed with what has been achieved in Connacht and I am determined to be part of further success there," said Copeland.

"The club is well known for the importance it places on community and I look forward to representing them when I join up with the squad next season."

The former Leinster academy player, who can play at number eight, flanker or second row, made his breakthrough at Cardiff, where he made over 50 appearances between 2012 and 2014 before his move to Munster.

He made his Test debut for Ireland against Georgia in the 2014 November series but has yet to earn a second cap.

In a statement, Connacht Rugby chief executive Willie Ruane said:

"Robin is a player we have had on our radar for quite a while and we are delighted to have secured his signing ahead of the 2018/19 season.

"Robin brings incredible athletic ability and rugby experience to our squad and he will be a valuable player for us as we target further success in the season ahead.

"We are confident that he will be a great addition to Connacht both on and off the field."