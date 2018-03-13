Six Nations: Italy a more dangerous animal at home, says Scotland's Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg believes Scotland have yet to realise their full potential

Stuart Hogg says Scotland must be wary of past struggles in Italy if they are to finish their Six Nations campaign with a flourish.

The Azzurri have lost all four of their Six Nations games so far.

But Hogg has warned that, like the Scots, their hosts are an improving team, with fellow full-back Matteo Minozzi a particular threat.

"Like every team at home, they're a different animal." Hogg said. "It's won't be easy. They're a quality team."

This will be Italy's first home game since opening their campaign with a defeat by England and follows a 38-14 thumping in Wales.

And, while the Scots have won on their last three outings on Italian soil, two defeats before that and a couple of Italian wins at Murrayfield remain fresh in the memory.

Asked why Italy had at times got the better of the Scots, Hogg said: "Defensively, we've stood back and allowed Italy to play. We've admired their play and they've ended up scoring.

"They've got some cracking individuals there and you just look at the full-back who's scored three tries in the last three games and that's one player we'll have to watch out for.

"It'll be a hostile crowd and it's going to be difficult, but if we concentrate and execute what we know we can, I am more than confident that we can get that win."

The Scots, who lost 28-8 in Dublin on Saturday as Ireland clinched the title, sit second bottom of the Six Nations table.

However, they are not playing Italy looking to avoid the Wooden Spoon this time and their record of two wins is the same as Wales, England and France.

While a win at Stadio Olimpico would mean a finish above at least one of those sides, Hogg points out that their long-term goal is to win the title.

"Unfortunately, we have come up short there, but we just concentrate on it game by game and, if we get in a situation where we can win it, that's when we can think about that," he said.

"But, for us, that's not this year again and we'll see how it goes next year."

Hogg believes the Scots have yet to realise their full potential, but asked what he thought was missing said: "Not a great deal.

"We've done incredibly well over the past couple of years. It takes time to build a good team - we're getting there.

Matteo Minozzi's try against Wales was his third in three games for Italy

"We're nowhere near the finished article, but I'm really excited to see where this squad can go.

"We've got some fantastic individuals and we're playing well collectively as well."

Hogg admitted he was among those who squandered try-scoring opportunities in Dublin.

"We've possibly left 21-28 points out there at the weekend and gifted them 14 potentially," he added.

"These things happen and the boys are aware that, individually, they've made a mistake.

"But now it's about the chance to learn and improve and hopefully if we're in that situation again then we don't make the same mistake."