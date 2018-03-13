Six Nations 2018: Rob Kearney's absence from training precautionary say Ireland

Rob Kearney was named man of the match in Ireland's win over Scotland on Saturday

Ireland full-back Rob Kearney missed training on Tuesday but the Irish management say he will be fit for Saturday's Grand Slam game against England at Twickenham.

Assistant coach Richie Murphy said that 85-cap Kearney was rested from the session because of an ankle issue.

Kearney, 31, was spotted icing his foot at the session.

"Rob's fine, it's just a case of managing his load," said the Ireland skills coach.

"He picked up a couple of bangs in the Scotland victory, so we're just easing him back into the week.

"He just got caught on his ankle, but he's fine."

The Leinster star was named man of the match in Saturday's 28-8 win over the Scots, as the Irish earned a fourth straight win to clinch the Six Nations title with a match to spare and set up the chance to earn only the country's third Grand Slam.

Captain Rory Best and Kearney, replaced by Jordan Larmour late in Saturday's game, are the only players from Ireland's 2009 Grand Slam triumph still in the squad.

Richie Murphy denied speculation that Cian Healy sustained a neck injury in Saturday's win over Scotland

Murphy insists Healy 'fully fit'

Murphy, meanwhile, denied speculation that loose-head prop Cian Healy sustained a neck problem in last weekend's game.

Healy's rugby career was under threat in 2015 and 2016 because of a knee injury which required surgery.

"He's fully fit, he trained fully," said Murphy.

"He was assessed by our medics on the field on Saturday. He was coherent, and he just had a stinger problem."

Healy has been battling for the number one jersey with his Leinster colleague Jack McGrath.

Murphy also added that Johnny Sexton is now fully recovered from a gluteal muscle injury that hampered his goal-kicking in the win over Wales on 24 February.

"Johnny trained fully this morning and he's fine," said the Ireland assistant coach.

"We were managing him a little bit last week but he's come through that process."