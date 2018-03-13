Teimana Harrison: Northampton Saints back-row forward banned for one week

Teimana Harrison's dismissal came as Northampton were dumped out of the Anglo-Welsh Cup by Bath

Northampton back row Teimana Harrison has been given a one-week ban after he was sent off in Friday's Anglo-Welsh Cup defeat by Bath.

The 25-year-old, who has five England caps, was shown a red card for a strike to the head of Bath prop Nathan Catt.

New Zealand-born Harrison accepted the charge at Tuesday's independent panel hearing, and will be free to play again from 27 March.

"Contact was minimal," chair of the panel Gareth Graham said.

"No injury was caused. Unlike other offences involving a strike to the head, there is no mandatory entry point for a strike with the head to the head of an opponent.

"Having had the benefit of hearing from the player and from Mr Catt, the panel had no hesitation in finding that the action merited a low-end entry point, which carries with it a four-week sanction.

"The panel was impressed by the player's record, both on and off the field, and his remorse was obvious; he clearly satisfied the requirements to receive the full 50% reduction by way of mitigation."

Harrison, who has been a regular in the Saints side this season, playing 23 games in all competitions, will miss Northampton's Premiership trip to Newcastle Falcons on 24 March.