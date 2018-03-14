Ulster to host Gloucester in pre-season friendly

Former Ulster prop Paddy McAllister is now part of the Gloucester senior squad

Ulster's preparations for the 2018-19 season will begin with a friendly against Gloucester at Kingspan Stadium.

The English Premiership club will visit Belfast for the pre-season fixture on Saturday, 18 of August (17:30 BST).

Ulster say Marcell Coetzee will play in the game as the South African flanker continues to recover from knee surgery.

Former Ulster fly-half David Humphreys is now Gloucester director of rugby, while ex-Ulster assistant coach Jonny Bell is the defence coach at Kingsholm.

Former Ulster props Paddy McAllister and John Afoa are currently part of the Gloucester senior squad but Afoa is set to leave the club this summer to join Championship leaders Bristol.

In a statement, Ulster say the match will form part of a double-header at Kingspan Stadium, with Ulster A set to play the opening match against an unnamed opponent.