Six Nations: Caryl Thomas to win 50th cap for Wales Women

Wales Women return to Colwyn Bay on Friday after playing at the Principality Stadium

Six Nations: Wales Women v France Women Venue: Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 16 March Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C

Wales Women will be looking to deny France a grand slam and avoid a fourth successive Six Nations defeat at Parc Eirias on Friday.

Caryl Thomas will win her 50th cap in an unchanged starting line-up to the side that lost 22-15 to Italy in Sunday's double-header at the Principality Stadium.

Wales' only win in the championship was in the opening round against Scotland.

They sit fifth in the table, level on points with Scotland and Italy.

Caryl Thomas from Carmarthenshire made her international debut against Ireland in 2006

The team includes five players named in Team Wales' Commonwealth Games sevens squad earlier this week, including fullback Hannah Jones, wing Jaz Joyce, fly-half Elinor Snowsill, flanker Alisha Butchers and number eight Sioned Harries.

Head coach Rowland Phillips says: "We know we're playing against the best team in the competition.

"We've got to meet their physicality. It's an outstanding test for us, and to get something out of this game we need all the near-misses and fine margins that have affected us to this point to go our way this time.

"If we can capitalise on some of the opportunities we'll be looking to create, we can challenge one of the best teams in the women's game in front of what will be a strong crowd in Colwyn Bay."

Wales Women: Hannah Jones (Scarlets); Jaz Joyce (Scarlets), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Jess Kavanagh-Williams (RGC); Elinor Snowsill (Dragons), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Carys Phillips (c)(Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Bethan Lewis (Scarlets), Sioned Harries (Scarlets).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Natalia John (Ospreys), Nia Elen Davies (Scarlets), Jade Knight (Scarlets), Lisa Neumann (Scarlets), Alecs Donovan (Ospreys).