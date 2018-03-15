Six Nations: Wales v France (Sat)

George North (left) took his tally of Six Nations tries to 17 with two against Italy

2018 Six Nations Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 16:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made seven changes to the side that beat Italy.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones returns to the pack along with flanker Josh Navidi, prop Rob Evans and hooker Ken Owens, while Aaron Shingler is on the bench.

Dan Biggar is back at fly-half, and full-back Leigh Halfpenny and centre Scott Williams are also included.

France centre Mathieu Bastareaud skippers France in place of the injured Guilhem Guirado.

His place at hooker is taken by Adrien Pelissie, while Cedate Gomes Sa starts at tight-head prop in place of Rabah Slimani. Gael Fickou comes in on the wing with Benjamin Fall moving to full-back in place of Hugo Bonneval.

Wales: Halfpenny, North, Williams, Parkes, Williams, Biggar, Davies; R Evans, Owens, Francis, Hill, Jones (capt), Tipuric, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Smith, Lee, B Davies, Shingler, A Davies, Anscombe, S Evans.

France: Fall, Fickou, Bastareaud (capt), Doumayrou, Grosso, Trinh-Duc, Machenaud; Poirot, Pelissie, Gomes Sa, Gabrillagues, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Camara, Tauleigne.

Replacements: Chat, Priso, Slimani, Le Roux, Babillot, Couilloud, Beauxis, Palis.

View from both camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "Saturday is a huge opportunity for us to finish the campaign well, at home in front of our fans.

"France will be coming to Cardiff in good spirits after their victory over England last weekend so it is set to be a huge encounter.

"There have been some tough selection calls, but that is exactly what we want. We want to be in a position where there are selections and decisions to be made and we have had to make some tough ones this weekend."

France head coach Jacques Brunel on new captain Mathieu Bastareaud: "For some time he has a sort of serenity which can influence the team. He's like a quiet force. We know the weight he can have on the pitch, with or without the ball."

Match facts

Head-to-head

France ended a five-game losing streak against Wales in the Six Nations with victory last year.

The away side has won nine of their 18 Six Nations matches.

Les Bleus have not won in Cardiff since 2010.

Wales

Wales have won 15 of their past 18 home games in Six Nations. Their only losses in that period have been to England twice, and Ireland.

The Welsh scored just 20 tries in 11 Tests in 2017 - in this Six Nations they have scored 12 in four games.

Hadleigh Parkes has beaten 15 players so far, the most in this Six Nations, while Steff Evans tops the list for the number of line breaks with 10.

France

They last won three internationals in a row during the 2015 World Cup.

France have only scored more than two tries in a game twice in their last 16 internationals - both were against Italy.

Match officials

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (England) and Luke Pearce (England)

TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)