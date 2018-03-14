Jamie Roberts: Bath to sign Wales centre from Harlequins at the end of the season

Jamie Roberts has scored four tries in 35 Premiership appearances for Harlequins since joining in 2015

Wales centre Jamie Roberts will join Bath from Harlequins at the end of the 2017-18 Premiership season.

Roberts has won 94 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2008 and has been on two British and Irish Lions tours.

The 31-year-old joined Quins from French side Racing 92 in 2015.

"He's hugely respected both on and off the field and it's those qualities which makes this a really significant signing for the club," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

Roberts will join up with Bath in the summer following the expiration of his deal with Quins, who recently announced the signing of Bath and Australia centre Ben Tapuai.

"Jamie has been a model professional throughout his time at the club," said Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston. "After much thought and reflection, it was decided that we would not be able to offer him a contract extension at the end of the season."

The centre last played for his country against New Zealand in November, but was left out of Wales' squad for the Six Nations.

"I'm really excited to have signed for Bath - it's a club with a great deal of ambition, which was crucial in making my decision to come here," said Roberts.

"There is no doubt that Bath can mix it with the best in both the Premiership and in Europe over the next few years and I'm looking forward to being part of the journey."