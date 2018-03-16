U20 Six Nations: Wales 3-24 France

France secured Six Nations victory in the Under-20s and Women's competitions against Wales

Six Nations: Wales U20 3-24 France U20 Wales U20 (3) 3 Pens: Evans France U20 (17) 24 Tries: Ntmack, Laporte, Woki, Gimbert Cons: Ntmack 2

France under-20s ensured a double celebration after beating Wales 24-3 to claim the Six Nations Championship.

Jason Strange made nine changes to Wales' starting line-up following last week's defeat to Italy, but his side were overpowered by French forwards.

Tries from Romain Ntamack, Clement Laporte, Cameron Woki and Jules Gimbert gave France a commanding lead.

Wales' only points came from a first-half Cai Evans penalty as they struggled to threaten the French.

France had to play the final couple of minutes with 14 men, when Georges Colombe was yellow carded for a dangerous clear out at the ruck, but the result was beyond doubt at that point.

France women had beaten Wales 38-3 to win the grand slam in the first part of the double header at Parc Eirias.

Wales under-20s: Tommy Rogers (Scarlets); Joe Goodchild (Dragons), Corey Baldwin(Scarlets), Ioan Nicholas (Scarlets), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Reuben Morgan-Williams (Ospreys); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Alun Lawrence (Cardiff Blues), Max Williams (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (c) (Leicester Tigers), James Botham (Cardiff Blues), Taine Basham (Dragons).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Josh Reynolds (Dragons), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Rhys Davies (Bath), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Harri Morgan (Ospreys), Callum Carson (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons).

France under-20s: Gervais Cordin; Clement Laporte, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Adrien Seguret, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Jules Gimbert; Maxence Lemardelet, Cameron Woki, Sacha Zegueur, Alban Roussel, Sacha Lavault, Daniel Brennan (c), Guillaume Marchand, Jean-Baptiste Gros.

Replacements: Lucas Peyresblanques, Ugo Boniface, Georges-Henry Colombe, Baptiste Heguy, Ibrahim Diallo, Jean-Victor Goillot, Louis Carbonel, Pierre Boudehent.