Six Nations: 'Desperate' England can beat Ireland, says Gatland

England could lose as many as six matches in a row if they don't beat Ireland, says Gatland

Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium. Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 14:45 (GMT) Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

England's "desperation" could spur them to victory over Ireland when the two sides meet on Saturday, according to Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

England's 22-16 loss to France last weekend saw the Irish win the Six Nations with a match to spare.

"I think England have to win - they will be more desperate," said Gatland.

"There's a lot of pressure on England having lost the last couple. The wolves come out and [coach] Eddie Jones is coming under a bit of criticism now."

Ireland will be chasing history at Twickenham as they look to complete only their third Grand Slam, but the former Ireland coach backs the hosts to spoil the party.

"Their record at home has been phenomenal and they need to get things back on track after a couple of losses," Gatland added.

"Desperation and showing a bit of character might come through a bit on Saturday.

"After Saturday they've got three Tests in South Africa and that's not going to be easy. Conceivably you lose a couple and you get yourself back on track or you're staring down potentially six games in a row."

Jones has come under intense criticism for his team's performance in this year's Six Nations, but insists the losses have been beneficial to his side's development.

Media playback is not supported on this device Eddie Jones says recent defeats have been beneficial to England's development

"In terms of learning what we need to be, it's been massively important," the England boss told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Sometimes the allure of success covers cracks within your team. Sometimes you need someone to come along with a sledgehammer on it and open it up to get real change."

The good news for Jones is that captain Dylan Hartley and wing Elliot Daly have both been declared fit to play in their Six Nations closer.

However England back-rowers Courtney Lawes and Nathan Hughes are likely to miss the rest of the season with knee ligament injuries they picked up in the defeat by France.