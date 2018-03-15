England v Ireland: James Haskell wants to prove he has an England future

James Haskell impressed after coming on as a replacement against France last weekend

Six Nations - England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

England flanker James Haskell says he will be looking to prove he can still deliver at Test level against Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The 32-year-old made an impact off the bench in the defeat against France.

It was Haskell's first Test in a year after being dropped in the autumn and then serving a suspension.

"I didn't think I would be involved with England again. I think I always have to show [I can still cut it]," he told BBC 5 live.

He added: "Having been in and out [of the squad], that's my mindset."

England will name their team to face Ireland at 13:00 GMT on Thursday.

Haskell is expected to start in the back row this weekend as England look to salvage their Championship against the Grand Slam-chasing Irish.

And the Wasps player, who has won 76 caps, is determined to show he can still perform at the highest level.

"There's no limit about how much you can improve or at what age you can improve," he said.

"You have to play as if it's your last - knowing me it probably might be."

Haskell was part of the England squad that was denied Grand Slams by the Irish in 2011 and 2017, but denies revenge is being used as motivation now the roles are reversed.

"I don't want to shatter illusions, but we just don't think like that," Haskell said.

"It doesn't matter who you are playing on the weekend. To rugby players it doesn't matter, it just matters about your performance and winning.

"For us it is just about getting a victory. Yes we have been off, we just need to make sure we get that correct."