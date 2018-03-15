Six Nations: George Ford dropped as England make sweeping changes

Lock Joe Launchbury is among those to pay the price for England's defeat in Paris

Six Nations - England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 17 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Fly-half George Ford has been dropped for Saturday's crunch Six Nations meeting with Grand Slam-chasing Ireland as England make sweeping changes.

Owen Farrell starts at fly-half, with Ben Te'o at inside-centre, while hooker Dylan Hartley returns to lead the side.

Scrum-half Danny Care, lock Joe Launchbury and prop Dan Cole also lose their places in the starting XV.

Richard Wigglesworth, George Kruis and Kyle Sinckler all start as England look to recover from back-to-back defeats.

In addition to the players dropped, England also make two injury-enforced changes.

James Haskell returns on the open-side flank, with Chris Robshaw switching to blind-side in place of the injured Courtney Lawes and Sam Simmonds coming back in at number eight to replace the injured Nathan Hughes.

Exeter's Don Armand is on the bench and is set to win his second cap.

"We can't wait to get back to Twickenham and play there," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We have had a couple of tough games on the road and to get back and play in front of our 24th man [the Twickenham crowd] will be exciting for the players and they will be looking forward to putting in a good performance."

Jonathan Joseph regains his place at outside centre, while the back three is unchanged from the defeat in Paris.

Elliot Daly has been declared fit to start after a foot problem, with Anthony Watson continuing at full-back and Mike Brown among the replacements.

Cole, Launchbury, Care and Ford are all also on the bench - along with Jamie George, who makes way for fit-again captain Hartley - as England look to stop Ireland winning just their third Grand Slam in history.

"Ireland is a very good team," Jones said.

"We have seen in every game the physical contest has been quite enormous so we have to meet that physical challenge and then play smart tactically."

England team to face Ireland: Watson; May, Joseph, Te'o, Daly; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, Hartley, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Robshaw, Haskell, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Marler, Cole, Launchbury, Armand, Care, Ford, Brown