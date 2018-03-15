Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Benetton Rugby (Fri)

Full-back Matthew Morgan signed a new contract with the region last December

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Benetton Rugby Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 16 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, the BBC Sport website & app

Matthew Morgan and Willis Halaholo return from injury for Cardiff Blues' rescheduled Pro14 clash against Benetton Rugby on Friday.

The duo, who have been out of action since January, are the only changes made to the backline that claimed a narrow victory over Zebre.

The sides were supposed to meet on 2 March, but snow postponed the game.

Blues are looking to put pressure on third-place Cheetahs for the final play-off spot.

Morgan replaces the injured Rhun Williams at full-back, while Halaholo comes into the line-up for Rey Lee-Lo, who drops to the bench.

A further four changes are made in the pack, including captain Gethin Jenkins, who joins Taufa'ao Filise and Kirby Myhill in the front row.

Nick Williams and Macauley Cook are also recalled, with Josh Turnbull and Olly Robinson switching to lock and open side respectively.

Wales squad members Tomos Williams, Seb Davies and Ellis Jenkins have been released and are named on the bench, while Kristian Dacey is also a replacement as he returns from injury.

Head coach Danny Wilson said: "We just managed to get the win out in Zebre last time out, which was a great achievement considering those conditions and the quality of the opposition.

"Now we need to do the double over the Italian sides by winning against Treviso, but we know it's going to be a tough game.

"We don't underestimate Benetton, even though it's a home game and a game we put pressure on ourselves to get a result.

"We've got a good home record this season and we want to maintain that."

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Garyn Smith, Willis Halaholo, Owen Lane; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Gethin Jenkins (C), Kirby Myhill, Taufa'ao Filise, George Earle, Josh Turnbull, Macauley Cook, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rhys Gill, Scott Andrews, Seb Davies, Ellis Jenkins, Tomos Williams, Steven Shingler, Rey Lee-Lo.

Benneton Rugby: Luca Sperandio; Michael Tagicakibau, Tommaso Iannone, Luca Morisi, Monty Ioane; Marty Banks, Giorgio Bronzini; Federico Zani, Hame Faiva, Matteo Zanusso, Marco Fuser, Irne Hebst, Francesco Minto, Marco Barbini (C), Nasi Manu.

Replacements: Tomas Baravalle, Riccardo Brugnara, Cherif Traore, Marco Lazzaroni, Engjel Makelara, Ian McKinley, Alberto Sgarbi, Andrea Bronzini.

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Frank Murphy (IRFU), Gareth Newman (WRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (SRU)