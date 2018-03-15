2018 Women's Six Nations: Ireland make changes for England finale

Ciara Griffin and Fiona Reidy after Ireland's first Six Nations defeat by Scotland.

2018 Women's Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Ricoh Arena, Coventry Date: Friday 16 March Kick-off: 17:30 GMT

Ireland coach Adam Griggs has responded to the shock loss to Scotland by making three changes to his team for their Six Nations finale against England.

Scrum-half Nicole Cronin, wing Louise Galvin and flanker Ashleigh Baxter have been recalled to the starting side.

Kim Flood, Ailsa Hughes and Orla Fitzsimons are the players to make way.

England must beat Ireland in Coventry if they are to have any chance of overtaking France at the top of the Six Nations table.

Cronin will make her first start of the this year's championship after replacing Hughes as half-back partner to fly-half Niamh Briggs.

Galvin's selection on the wing has triggered a reshuffle to the Ireland back three with Hannah Tyrrell switching to full-back at the expense of Flood.

In the pack, Ulster's Ashleigh Baxter starts as blindside flanker with Paula Fitzpatrick moving into the second row instead of Fitzsimons.

Ciara Cooney has recovered from injury to earn a recall among the replacements.

"We have big test ahead of us playing England at home in our last game of the tournament," said Griggs.

"They could potently still win the tournament and we have no doubt they will want to finish the tournament on a positive note.

"We have a huge opportunity, and we want to rectify some of the areas of our game that we haven't been happy with over the past few weeks and if we can make those small changes, then Friday evening's game should be a great one."

Ireland: H Tyrrell; M Williams, K Fitzhenry, S Naoupu, L Galvin; N Briggs, N Cronin; L Peat, C Moloney, L Lyons; A McDermott, P Fitzpatrick; A Baxter, C Molloy, C Griffin (capt).

Replacements: C O'Connor, L Feely, F Reidy, C Cooney, A Caplice, A Hughes, M Claffey, K Flood.