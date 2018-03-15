Champions Cup: Scarlets' Jake Ball back for La Rochelle clash

Jake Ball missed the 2018 Six Nations after dislocating his shoulder on 25 November, 2017

Jake Ball has been added to the Scarlets' squad for their Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle after recovering from injury.

The 26-year-old lock dislocated his shoulder playing for Wales against New Zealand in the autumn.

Loose-head prop Phil Price and wing Tom Varndell have also been called up, in line with tournament rules.

Cardiff Blues have added three players to their squad for their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Edinburgh.

They are loose-head prop Rhys Carre, lock Ben Murphy and centre Harri Millard.

Scarlets play French side La Rochelle at Parc y Scarlets on Friday, 30 March, while Cardiff Blues are away to Edinburgh at Murrayfield the following day.