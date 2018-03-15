England v Ireland in Six Nations: Assistant referee changed by World Rugby
One of the assistant referees for Saturday's Six Nations game between England and Grand Slam-chasing Ireland has been replaced after he attended England training last week.
Marius van der Westhuizen will be replaced by Nigel Owens at Twickenham.
Governing body World Rugby sent him to training as part of a bid to improve dialogue between teams and officials, but now says it should not have done.
"World Rugby takes responsibility for this oversight," it said.
"It has taken the proactive decision to stand Marius down to avoid any additional unfair and unnecessary conjecture."
World Rugby also clarified that although teams can continue to request top officials attend training sessions, that official should not be "a member of the match official team officiating that team at a later date within the current competition or Test window".